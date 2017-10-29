Pages Navigation Menu

PDP caused our inability to pay salaries- Aregbesola

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Osun Sate, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has ascribed the irregular payment of workers’ salaries by his administration and other states in Nigeria to “economic downturn induced by the brazen corruption, wanton theft of crude oil and mismanagement of the country’s resources by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Federal Government”. Aregbesola, who was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

