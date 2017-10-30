PDP chair: George, Adeniran, Adedoja intensify lobbying

•Reps PDP Caucus to meet aspirants

Aspirants seeking the position of national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have intensified lobbying by taking their campaign to the doorsteps of prominent chieftains of the party for endorsement.

The aspirants have also made inroads into the various delegate blocs across the six geopolitical zones with the view to gaining advantage over one another.

Leading the vote-chasing shuttles are Prof Tunde Adeniran, Chief Olabode George and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, who have visited the homes of a good number of party elders in the past few days.

Receiving Adeniran in his Abuja residence at the weekend, one of the founding fathers of the PDP, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, described the former Education minister as a man that can be trusted with the job.

Ciroma said he could safely judge Adeniran by his pedigree, track-record of discipline, integrity and loyalty to the course of the party and the country at large.

The elder statesman said he had followed the politician’s career with keen interest, since his days as a lecturer at the University of Ibadan.

He observed that Adeniran distinguished himself when he served as Secretary of the Mass Mobilisation for Self-Reliance, Social Justice and Economic Recovery (MAMSER) in the 1990s.

Those that accompanied Adeniran on the visit to Ciroma included Prof. Jerry Gana, Ibrahim Mantu, Zainab Maina, Tom Aguiyi-Ironsi among others.

On the other hand, George also met with a number of chairmen of state chapters of the PDP at the Druz Resort and Events Centre in Abuja at the weekend.

Describing the meeting as part of his nationwide consultations with party stakeholders, George informed the gathering of his desire to create a special platform for the purpose of mentoring the youths for leadership positions.

According to him, it has become imperative for the older generation to initiate a credible leadership succession line for the younger generation of leaders to step in.

On his part, Prof Adedoja visited former President Ibrahim Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and many others as part of his consultations.

Adedoja, at the weekend, met with key party stakeholders from the Northcentral geopolitical zone and held discussions with interest groups from the Northeast and the Northwest.

As part of his campaign strategy to sell his candidacy to delegates of Northern extraction, Adedoja has resorted to communicating with his targets in Hausa language.

The House of Representatives’ PDP Caucus is set to meet the last batch of the party’s chairmanship aspirants tomorrow.

The caucus, which met with the first batch on Wednesday, is to meet with former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, former Oyo State Governor Rasheed Ladoja, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and former PDP Lagos State governorship candidate Jimi Agbaje.

