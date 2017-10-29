PDP chair: SW group wants support for Uche Secondus



From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for December 9, a chieftain of the party in Osun State, Hakeem Ogunsola, has urged South West zone to support the party’s former deputy national chairman and ex-Acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for the national chairmanship position.

He said it was imperative for South West to queue behind Secondus, who is from the South South zone because it seemed the South West was not ready for the position, and that the party could not afford to gamble with the next general elections.

Ogunsola, who spoke on behalf of the Oodua PDP Alliance, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday called on aspirants from South West to drop the bid for the party’s chairmanship position.

He stated that the group has affirmed that South West has proved its unpreparedness for the leadership of the party “and the leadership should go to South South, the main base of the PDP.

