PDP Chairmanship Candidate Sued For Impersonation, Forgery

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu South Local Government Council in the local government council election scheduled

to hold on November 4, 2017, Hon. Sunday Ugwu, has been dragged to the Enugu High Court for impersonation, forgery and not having at least the School Certificate level or its equivalent as provided under section 106(C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The civil suit pending before the Hon. Justice C. M. Egumgbe filed by way of Originating Summons as the case of Hon. Ikechukwu Daniel Egbo Vs Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission & Ors, with suit number E/632/2017, has the Peoples Democratic Party and Hon. Sunday Ugwu as the 2nd and 3rd Defendants.

The Plaintiff prays the Honourable Court to declare that Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission is under a constitutional and statutory duty to disqualify the 3rd Defendant who is the chairmanship candidate of PDP for Enugu South Local Government Council from participating as a candidate in the forthcoming Enugu State Local Government Council election,

In the affidavit accompanying the Originating Summons filed by the Plaintiff on October 25, the Plaintiff asserted that the certificate bearing the name Sunday Ugwu which was submitted by Hon. Sunday Ugwu to ENSIEC, belongs to one Sunday Ugwu of Umuigwe family of Amagugwu Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Council of Enugu State and that the 3rd Defendant do not have any such certificate of his own.

The Plaintiff accordingly prays the Court to mandate Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission to reject the name of Hon. Sunday Ugwu as the candidate of the PDP in Enugu South Local Government Council of Enugu State.

The Plaintiff also filed an application by way of interlocutory injunction praying the Honourable Court to direct ENSIEC not to accord any legal recognition to Hon. Sunday Ugwu as the PDP chairmanship candidate for Enugu South Local Government Council in the November 4, 2017 local government council election pending the determination of the substantive suit which he filed, as well as a motion ex-parte for the abridgment of time within which the motion on notice for an order of interlocutory injunction which he filed is to be heard.

None of the applications filed is yet to be heard, even though the Plaintiff deposed to an affidavit of urgency in his Originating Summons through which he initiated the suit.