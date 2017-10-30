Pdp Chairmanship: We operated with impunity—Bode George

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Chairmanship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the December 9 national convention of the party, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, said the party operated with impunity in the past, which led to it losing the 2015 presidential election, saying it was now time for an experienced leader to reposition the party.

Chief George spoke in Kaduna after a meeting with leaders of the party from the North-West geo-political zone.

According to Chief George, “we operated before with impunity without recourse to the constitution. This time, God willing, we will respect the constitution. Our members should be rest assured that the era of impunity is over.

“Anybody who intentionally disobeys the party’s constitution should be shown the way out. We have to be committed and loyal.”

Earlier at the residence of the Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, where George had gone on a courtesy call, Senator Makarfi promised to ensure that the convention was transparent and the best candidate emerges.

Those who accompanied Chief George to Kaduna were Vice Chairman of PDP, South-West, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; Chief Ishola Fulani, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and Chief Jojo Fadairo.

The post Pdp Chairmanship: We operated with impunity—Bode George appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

