PDP chairmanship: We operated with impunity in the past – Bode George

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – The chairmanship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party in the December 9 National convention of the party, Chief Olabode George Sunday said the party operated with impunity in the past which led to it losing the 2015 presidential election, saying that it was now time for an experienced leader to reposition the party.

Chief George spoke in Kaduna after a meeting with leaders of the party from the north North West geo-political zone.

According to Chief Bode George, it was time for the PDP to seize the opportunity provided for the party to warm its way back to the minds of the Nigerian people.

He said his selling point, which makes him a better candidate than other aspirants is the fact of his experience and knowledge of the party.

“We operated before with impunity without recourse to the constitution. This time, God willing, we will respect the constitution. Our members should be rest assured that the era of impunity is over. Anybody who intentionally disobey the party’s constitution should be shown the way out. We have to be committed and loyal to the party’s constitution.

“It is not just about me. I did not make the constitution, but let us respect the laws and constitution our founding fathers gave to the party, this is a party that I was once the National Vice Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, south. I spent 10 unbroken years at the National Secretariat of the party. From day one, I am not going to be learning the ropes of chairmanship. I know what to do because I had been there before. I will handle the issues the way our founding fathers handled them” he said.

Earlier at the residence of the Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi where Bode George had gone on a courtesy call, senator Makarfi promised to ensure that the convention was transparent and the best candidate emerges.

“Our convention must be transparent. At the Supreme Court, we were in intensive care unit but we have come to the general ward. To return to power, we must see ourselves as one family. Power comes from God and whoever is destined by Him will emerge. Our goal is to form a government for the benefit of the people. Whoever is going to undermine the party we won’t tolerate. If we don’t put our house in order, we can’t get there.

“The chairmanship position has been zoned to the south. I hope the National Executive Council should go a bit further and decide which zone in the south. It is beyond my power as caretaker committee chairman to do that” he said.

Those who accompanied Chief Bode George on the visit to Kaduna were the vice chairman, South west of the party, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, Chief Ishola Fulani, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and chief Jojo Fadairo.

The post PDP chairmanship: We operated with impunity in the past – Bode George appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

