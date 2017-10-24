PDP Convention: 8 chairmanship aspirants advocate issue-based campaign









Eight chairmanship aspirants contesting the December elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have promised to remain civil and run an issued-based campaign.

They spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja after a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi.

The eight aspirants include: Uche Secondus, Bode George, Raymond Dokpesi, Rashidi Ladoja, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeniran and Gbenga Daniel.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, Bode George, former national vice-chairman, PDP Southwest Zone said: “We had a very useful meeting with the NCC. We agreed that we will remain civil, educate our followers because it is a family contest. It is not a matter of life and death.

“We have agreed and you can see us now holding our hands. There is no quarrel, let the best man win. That is the spirit of the party, that is the spirit we are sending to the public because we want to win the minds and hearts of the public that we are better managers”.

The ex-Military Governor of Old Ondo State and Chairman, Nigerian Ports Authority tactically parried a question on whether they would adopt a consensus candidate. “Whatever it is whether consensus or consensual, we are moving together as a team. The party is bigger than any individual. No body will be aggrieved,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is ongoing.

NEC is the second highest decision-making organ of the party, after the National Convention.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

