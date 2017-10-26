PDP convention: David Mark warns against impunity
Ahead of the December 9, 2017 elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has warned against impunity and imposition of candidates. Senator Mark called on party faithful to reflect on the issues that led to the fall of the PDP in 2015 and do well to […]
PDP convention: David Mark warns against impunity
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!