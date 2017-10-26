PDP convention: We must avoid impunity – Mark









Ahead of the December 9, 2017 elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former President of the Senate David Mark has warned against impunity and imposition of candidates.

Mark implored party faithful to reflect on the issues that led to the defeat of the PDP in 2015 and avoid the pitfalls at the convention.

Speaking when he played host to one of the aspirants to the office of the national chairman of the party, Raymond Dokpesi in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker stressed that “We must learn from the mistakes of the past and do the right thing at the convention.

“We must say no to impunity. We must reject imposition of candidates on the party. Elders of the party including myself must ensure justice, fairness and equity. The people must be allowed to decide.

“Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP and we must not fail them. We need a leader of the PDP that is a bridge builder, assessable , possess the character and integrity to lead the party to victory in 2019”.

He recalled how he tried in vain to resolve the intractable conflict between the immediate past PDP national chairman Ali Modu Sherrif and the chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee Ahmed Makarfi and submitted that: “For me, I will always stand for the truth because only the truth will guarantee our success in future polls”.

He appreciated the contributions of Dokpesi to the development of the PDP and urged him not to relent.

The former Senate President enjoined all the aspirants for various positions to comply with the rules of the game and accept the outcome of the election without bitterness or rancour, hoping that the process would be free, fair and credible.

Earlier, Dokpesi promised to bring sanity to the party and ensure justice, fairness and equity in the administration of the party if elected.

Other aspirants that have indicated interest to contest for the position of national chairman include: Uche Secondus, Bode George, Rashidi Ladoja, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeniran and Gbenga Daniel.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post PDP convention: We must avoid impunity – Mark appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

