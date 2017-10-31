Pages Navigation Menu

PDP faults sack of Lawal, Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the sack of Alhaji Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and Amb. Ayo Oke, the former Director-General of Nigerian Intelligent Agency (NIA). The party made its position known in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker…

