PDP faults sack of Lawal, Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the sack of Alhaji Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and Amb. Ayo Oke, the former Director-General of Nigerian Intelligent Agency (NIA). The party made its position known in a statement signed by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker…

The post PDP faults sack of Lawal, Oke appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

