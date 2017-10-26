PDP: Getting convention right will ensure 2019 victory – Mark

Former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark has again cautioned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid impunity and imposition of candidates during its national convention on Dec. 9.

Mark stressed on Thursday in Abuja that getting the convention right was the first step toward electoral victory in 2019.

In a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Media Aide to the former Senate’s President, Mark implored party faithful to reflect on the issues that led to the fall of the PDP in 2015 and do well to avoid similar pitfalls at the convention.

Speaking while receiving one of the contenders for the Party’s chairmanship position, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Mark stressed that “we must learn from the mistakes of the past and do the right thing at the convention.

“We must say no to impunity. We must reject imposition of candidates on the party. Elders of the party including myself must ensure justice, fairness and equity. The people must be allowed to decide.

“Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP and we must not fail them. We need a leader of the PDP that is a bridge builder, assessable, possess the character and integrity to lead the party to victory in 2019″.

He recalled how he tried in vain to resolve the intractable conflict between the Senator Ali Modu Sherrif and Ahmed Makarfi factions and submitted “for me, I will always stand for the truth because only the truth will guarantee our success in future polls”.

Senator Mark appreciated the contributions of Chief Dokpesi to the development of the PDP and urged him not to relent.

The former President of the Senate enjoined all the aspirants for various positions to comply with the rules of the game and accept the outcome of the election without bitterness or rancour, hoping that the process would be free, fair and credible.

Briefing Senator Mark earlier, Chief Dokpesi said he opted for the chairmanship position of the party “because I am eminently qualified, competent and capable of leading the party to Eldorado”.

He promised to bring sanity to the party and ensure justices, fairness and equity in the administration of the party if elected.

Senators Yisa Briamoh and Grace Bent who were among those on Chief Dokpesi’s entourage extolled his qualities as the man appropriate for the job.

The post PDP: Getting convention right will ensure 2019 victory – Mark appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

