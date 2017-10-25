PDP Governors Express Disappointment Over Allegations Against FG

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has expressed disappointment over what it called series of scandal allegations rocking the administration of President Buhari.

Chairman of the forum, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, who spoke at the ongoing 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP held at its national secretariat in Abuja, urged the party to continue to expose alleged excesses of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose charged party members to ensure that the December elective convention succeeds. Also, the eight chairmanship aspirants have promised to remain civil and run an issued-based campaign.

They spoke with journalists yesterday in Abuja after a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi.

Former National Vice Chairman, PDP South-West Zone, Bode George, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, said: “We had a very useful meeting with the NEC of the party. We agreed that we would remain civil and educate our followers because it is a family contest. It is not a matter of life and death.

“We have agreed and you can see us now holding our hands. There is no quarrel, let the best man win. That is the spirit of the party.”

