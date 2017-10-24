PDP Govs condemn spate of allegations rocking Buhari’s govt









Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the series of allegations rocking the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors under the aegis of Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors likened the administration’s anti-graft war to the scenario in which armed robbers engage perceived thieves in fierce battle.

Speaking at the 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, urged the party to continue to expose alleged excesses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declaring that “If we don’t expose them, nobody will do so”.

According to him, APC “is now in many scandals, we have to keep our voices up to expose them. Armed robbers calling people thieves, who are the armed robbers now?

“Buhari’s anti corruption fight is like Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner”. Fayose stressed.

The Ekiti State governor charged party members to ensure that the December, 2017 elective convention succeeds pointing out that “The last Convention was applauded; I want to believe that this one will be the same. In this convention, there will be winner and loser, but in all, the party must win. The fact that you did not win should not make you to destroy the party.”

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post PDP Govs condemn spate of allegations rocking Buhari’s govt appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

