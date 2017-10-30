PDP: Kofi, Ala affirmed for Ughelli South LG chair

UGHELLI—THE candidacy of Dr Kofi and Deacon Solomon Ala as the sole chairmanship candidate and running mate respectively to fly the Ughelli South PDP flag in the January 6, 2018 Delta State council election was affirmed at the weekend.

The affirmation which held at the council secretariat hall in Otu-Jeremi headquarters of the local government had the top leadership of the party in the area in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the party leaders, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, said the affirmation followed a unanimous decision of the party in the local government to come up with a consensus candidate after due consultation.

In the same vein, Mrs Grace Aghoghovbia, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Beautification, called for harmonious synergy by all stakeholders so as to successfully prosecute the election ahead, noting further that there was a non-negotiable need for every one to bury their individual differences and put the interest of the party first in the task ahead.

Accepting the affirmation, Dr Kofi and Deacon Solomon Ala expressed their gratitude to the party in general and the leadership in particular for their kind gesture.

The post PDP: Kofi, Ala affirmed for Ughelli South LG chair appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

