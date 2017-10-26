PDP lack moral authority to attack Buhari over Maina- Presidency









Presidency yesterday said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral right to level any accusations against the current government in respect to Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former head of the presidential team on pension reforms.

This is just as Nigerians eagerly awaits President Buhari,s decision on the Maina report submitted on Monday.

Recall that the President, while directing the Head of Service of the Federation to immediately sack Maina, also called for report on the re-engagement of the wanted former pension boss.

The report, Business Day gathered had since been submitted to the President through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, since on Monday before the close of work.

The President is yet to make further comments since then.

But in a statement released to the media on Wednesday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (SSA Media), described Maina as one of the monsters created by the former PDP government, and which are still rearing their ugly heads long after the Party was soundly defeated in the 2015 elections.

According to him. “Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example,” he said.

Referring to document records from the investigations that led to the disgrace of the former pension boss and his being declared wanted by the EFCC, Malam Shehu noted that Maina was not the only a top member of the former government involved in the multibillion naira pensions scandal, but a man warmly ensconced in the bosom of power.

“Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina,” the SSA Media said. “We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court.”

Malam Shehu hinted that some influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list. He, however, assured Nigerians that President Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.

“Everything will be uncovered in due course,” he said. “This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously.”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

The post PDP lack moral authority to attack Buhari over Maina- Presidency appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

