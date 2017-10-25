PDP NEC approves Dec 9 for convention









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved December 9, 2017 as the elective national convention.

The opposition party also approved guidelines for congresses.

These are the resolutions of the 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday night after the meeting, National Publicity Secretary of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye, also disclosed that the party also ratified waivers to all new party members in Oyo and Anambra States who defected to the party.

National officers of the party are expected to be elected at the National Convention, which is the highest decision-making organ of the party.

The convention, he added, will hold at Eagles Square, even as he failed to disclose the budget for the exercise.

He also explained that issues of constitution amendment have been referred to the states for their input.

So far, eight aspirants have indicated interest to contest for the position of national chairman. They include: Uche Secondus, Bode George, Raymond Dokpesi, Rashidi Ladoja, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeniran and Gbenga Daniel.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post PDP NEC approves Dec 9 for convention appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

