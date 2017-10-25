PDP Needs Professional to head its Publicity Division – Ologbondiyan

..Joins race For NPS

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Renowned journalist and ex-media aide to former Senate President, David Mark, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday joined the race for national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party needs the services of experienced professionals “at this time.”

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ologbondiyan, who also served as Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the 6th & 7th President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, counselled party members to go for the best candidates to fill its leadership positions.

He said : “I believe that my journalism journey of 25 years which cruised through news reporting to the image and perception manager of the number three citizen for eight uninterrupted years has placed me in the best stead to manage and project the corporate image of our great party, the PDP.

“I therefore earnestly request for your support towards realizing this goal.

If we must get our party back on track, the PDP needs the services of experienced technocrats and professionals like me to reinvent the narratives of the noble ideals for which this great party was known and accepted as the most populous political party among the black human race.

“It is also imperative for us to accept the reality that our party will not have the privilege of another learning curve in the 21st century.

“We should therefore carefully seek the best candidates for our leadership positions.

“I have no doubts that in our collective desire to return our party to her glory, you will find my experience and media contacts very useful both in the traditional and new media.

“I promise to do all that is noble, right and legitimate to repackage and reposition the PDP as the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians. I am yours in service to our dear fatherland.”

In June 2007, he was appointed Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the then Senator David Mark ,a post he held till 2011.

The post PDP Needs Professional to head its Publicity Division – Ologbondiyan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

