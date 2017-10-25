PDP Needs Professional To Head Its Publicity – Ologbondiyan

…Joins Race For Publicity Secretary

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Kogi State, yesterday joined the race for national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the party needs the services of experienced technocrats and professionals at this time.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Ologbondiyan, who also served as Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the 6th & 7th President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, advised party members to carefully seek the best candidates for our leadership positions.

Ologbondiyan who is currently in the Editorial Board of Thisday newspaper, hails from Kogi State, a state in the North-central, where the position as been micro-zoned to.

He said “I believe that my journalism journey of 25 years which cruised through news reporting to the image and perception manager of the number three citizen for eight uninterrupted years has placed me in the best stead to manage and project the corporate image of our great party, the PDP.

“I therefore earnestly request for your support towards realizing this goal.

If we must get our party back on track, the PDP needs the services of experienced technocrats and professionals like me to reinvent the narratives of the noble ideals for which this great party was known and accepted as the most populous political party among the black human race.

“It is also imperative for us to accept the reality that our party will not have the privilege of another learning curve in the 21st century.

“We should therefore carefully seek the best candidates for our leadership positions.

I have no doubts that in our collective desire to return our party to her glory, you will find my experience and media contacts very useful both in the traditional and new media.

“I promise to do all that is noble, right and legitimate to repackage and reposition the PDP as the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians. I am yours in service to our dear fatherland.”

He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. I am a journalist by training and practice. I worked with Nigeria’s political flagship newspaper, THISDAY, where I rose to become the organization’s Group Political Editor between 2006 and 2007.

In June 2007, he was appointed Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the 6th & 7th President of the Senate, Senator David Mark GCON, fnim, a post he held till 2011.

He however contested the 2011 House of Representatives primary election on the platform of our great party, PDP.