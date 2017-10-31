Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP set to lose three more rep members

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in the National Assembly is set to reduce further as three of its members in the House of Representatives appear ready to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. The lawmakers are Johnson Agbonayinma from Edo State, who was a …

The post PDP set to lose three more rep members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.