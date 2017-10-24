Peace between Lebanon, Israel remains elusive, UN says

A UN peacekeeping force commander in Lebanon on Tuesday said peace between Lebanon and Israel was still elusive.

Maj.-Gen. Michael Beary, the Commander of UN Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and Head of Mission, made the remarks in Beirut on the occasion of UN Day.

Beary said UNIFIL would continue its role toward reaching permanent ceasefire and implementing Security Council Resolution 1701.

UN Security Council resolution 1701 was adopted in 2006 and halted all military operations between Hezbollah and Israel following a 33-day war in July of that year.

