“People wanna use your name as stepping stone”- Bobrisky sends message to Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky has reached out to actress Tonto Dikeh encouraging and advising her to keep up the good work. This commendation is coming few hours the video showing Tonto Dikeh, physically attacking her ex husband emerged online and it is quite strange coming from the cross-dresser given that he rarely commends anybody. He shared a photo of …

The post “People wanna use your name as stepping stone”- Bobrisky sends message to Tonto Dikeh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

