Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

People who joined us halfway have derailed us – Customs Boss Hameed Ali on Buhari Administration

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.) has said that people who were absent during President Muhammadu Buhari‘s journey to the presidency and are now present have hijacked the vision. Ali, according to Punch, spoke at the unveiling of an ultra-modern Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) office complex in Jabi, Abuja, on Friday. The Buhari Support Organisation […]

The post People who joined us halfway have derailed us – Customs Boss Hameed Ali on Buhari Administration appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.