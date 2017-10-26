Peter Okoye opens up on Psquare split: The family had been fighting for four years – TheCable
TheCable
Peter Okoye opens up on Psquare split: The family had been fighting for four years
TheCable
Peter Okoye says there has been an ongoing family squabble between himself and brothers Jude and Paul for “four years” despite remaining united for the sake of Psquare. Arguably Nigeria's biggest band, Psquare disbanded in September after Peter …
Entertainment Roundup: Peter Okoye reveals Psquare has been in trouble for “four years” but they kept it secret …
