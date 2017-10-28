P&G, Sesame partner to promote gender equality

Procter & Gamble, a renowned global manufacturer of fast moving consumer goods has partnered Sesame Workshop, a non-profit educational organization to produce a new television programme to explore issues of gender equity in child-relevant ways, with girls and boys playing different careers and family roles.

This programme aims to teach girls and boys how they can aspire to achieve a better future for themselves. The new content which was announced during the Global Citizen: Movement Makers Summit, New York City will be made available to Sesame Street co-productions around the world including Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, P&G Group President, North America, Carolyn Tastad, said, “Sesame and P&G have a shared commitment to eliminating gender-biased barriers in child education. The zeal of both organizations in promoting gender equality and diversity through its programming, and the impact of the content on social norms and attitudes is undeniable. We are proud to collaborate with Sesame Workshop to spark conversations that will catalyse change. We want to set a new expectation that values child education so that boys and girls worldwide can reach their full potential”.

The Executive Vice President, Global Impact at Sesame Workshop, Sherrie Westin, “Gender equity is a core element of Sesame Workshop’s global productions. Our international girl Muppets are powerful role models for young girls, helping them envision possibilities they may not have dreamed possible. We’re thrilled to build on our long-time partnership with P&G to advance our shared commitment to investing in girls and helping all children dream big globally.”

