PHED commiserates with bereaved families of those killed in Calabar electrocution – Daily Post Nigeria
|
PHED commiserates with bereaved families of those killed in Calabar electrocution
Daily Post Nigeria
The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, Engr. Kingsley Achife has on behalf of the company commiserated with the families of those who died yesterday in Calabar as a result of electrical accident. Engr …
PHED Debunks NBET's Indebtedness Report
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!