PHOTONEWS: Buhari, Northern governors meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday met with some Northern State Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors who met with Buhari include that of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, Nassarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura. Others are, Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Although the agenda was unknown at the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

