Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh conferred with ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’ title today

Actress Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with the title of ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’. See more photos from the ceremony below. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

