Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh conferred with ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’ title today
Actress Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with the title of ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’. See more photos from the ceremony below. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
The post Photos: Actress Tonto Dikeh conferred with ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’ title today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!