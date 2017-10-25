PHOTOS: African Fashion And Design Week 2017 ( Sonia Jerry x Sunny Rose x Lady Biba)

The African Fashion and Design Week featured some top African designers showing off their quality work.

Check out some photos from the runway set of Sonia Jerry, Sunny Rose and Lady Biba.

Sonia Jerry

Sunny Rose

Lady Biba

The post PHOTOS: African Fashion And Design Week 2017 ( Sonia Jerry x Sunny Rose x Lady Biba) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

