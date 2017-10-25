Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: African Fashion And Design Week 2017 ( Sonia Jerry x Sunny Rose x Lady Biba)

The African Fashion and Design Week featured some top African designers showing off their quality work.

Check out some photos from the runway set of Sonia Jerry, Sunny Rose and Lady Biba.

Sonia Jerry

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

Sunny Rose

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

Lady Biba

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

African Fashion

 

