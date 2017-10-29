Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Agbani Darego rocks stunning dress on the runway at LFDW2017

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego featured on the runway at the 2017 Heineken’ Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW). The annual event held between Wednesday, October 25 and Saturday, October 28, 2017. The 18-year-old was crowned the Miss world in 2001 at the 51st Miss World Pageant that held in Sun City, South Africa. She…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

