Photos: Ambode, others at 17th Annual National Women’s Conference

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode others at the closing ceremony of the 17th annual National Women’s Conference by COWSLO at the Eko Hotel and suites in Lagos on Thursday

: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Martins Babale (middle); Representative of Elizade Motors, Mr. Stephen Bamidele Ogodo (2nd left) and Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left) during the presentation of the Certificate of Appreciation to Friends of COWSLO at the 17th Annual National Women’s Conference by COWLSO at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); his Wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd right) and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmed Sajo (right); Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Martins Babale (2nd left) and Chairperson, National Women’s Conference (NWC), Dr. Arinola Oluwo (left), during the closing ceremony of the 17th Annual National Women’s Conference by COWLSO at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
R-L: Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Martins Babale; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmed Sajo, during the closing ceremony of the 17th Annual National Women’s Conference by COWLSO at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Thursday, October 26, 2017

