Photos: Buhari hosts dinner for NASS leadership at Presidential Villa
THE leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara currently have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate Presient, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara during the dinner hosted by the Presidency for the leadership of the National Assembly at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 31/10/2017
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (l) and other Principal Officers of the National Assembly during the dinner hosted by the Presidency for the leadership of the National Assembly at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 31/10/2017
From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate Presient, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara during the dinner hosted by the Presidency for the leadership of the National Assembly at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 31/10/2017
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun (r) and other Principal Officers during the dinner hosted by the Presidency for the leadership of the National Assembly at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 31/10/2017
The post
Photos: Buhari hosts dinner for NASS leadership at Presidential Villa appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.
Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
Related
Comments
Be the First to Comment!