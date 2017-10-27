Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Comedy lovers flock Diners lounge

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

The Uganda Comedy industry is fast growing every passing week. Last night as always, Diners lounge was filled to Capacity, with Ronnie MCvex and DJ Bryan Ting dis as the hosts, Ssenga Nantume, Pastor Bugingo, Jaja Wasswa, Mad Rat and Chiko cracked ribs as the crowd was left in tears as the stars performed.

The main guest of the night, Ykee Benda stepped on stage at exactly 11.40, even amidst of the little rain drops, the crowd cheered on as he performed ‘Malaika’, Farmer Rmx, Byonkola and Super Man.

