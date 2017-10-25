Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose’s white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon has caught fire in Lagos, while in motion.

Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, revealed that the SUV, said to be worth N44m caught fire while being driven to the airport on Tuesday.

Fayose’s burnt car being taken away
