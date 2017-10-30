Photos from Gov. Ajimobi’s daughter’s ‘gender revealing party’

So wollup, we’ve moved on from baby showers to ‘gender revealing parties’ and Gov. Ajomobi’s daughter just held one. Jibola who walked down the aisle with her husband Ayokunle Ajayi in 2015, will be welcoming a baby boy soon. The couple already have twin boys Demilade and Demilayo. Here are photos below;

