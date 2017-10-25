Photos from Gov. Fayose’s Mum’s 78th Birthday

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s mum Prophetess Victoria Fayose, turned 78 recently and her kids organized a party for her at her residence. Friends and family members gathered to celebrate the Governor’s mum, here are more photos below;

The post Photos from Gov. Fayose’s Mum’s 78th Birthday appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

