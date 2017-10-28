Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from Senate President Saraki’s daughter’s wedding

Tosin, daughter of Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki, held her white wedding today in Lagos and APC chieftains all stormed the wedding to support the family. Some of the dignitaries who attended the wedding include; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce and others. Here are photos from the event; […]

