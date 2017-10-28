Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from Senator Bukola Saraki daughter’s wedding

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter Olutosin Halima Saraki, held her wedding  engagement today in Lagos at the Eko Hotel and Suites and  the APC chieftains were all present the wedding to support the family. Some of the dignitaries who attended the wedding include; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

