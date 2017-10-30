Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos From The Wedding Of A Tall Lady Who Walked Down The Isle With Her Very Short Hubby

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Men are scarce this days and ladies don’t want to wait anymore for that tall, broad shoulder and handsome “dream man” they always have always wanted. And if you are a lady and you are still waiting, no problem, God is your strength.
Anyway, the wedding photos of a couple with contrasting heights has got a lot of Social media users stunned. The wedding pictures of the duo have gone viral on social media with hilarious comments trailing them. 
The identities of the couple as well as the location of the incident have remained unknown but the peculiar thing here is that the lady is tall while the hubby is very short. 
Since age doesn’t matter this days, does height matter? 
See more photos;

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.