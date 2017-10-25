Photos: Governor Fayose’s Benz G-Wagon Car Completely Burnt Down On Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway In Lagos

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose on tuesday escaped death when his G-Wagon suddenly caught fire while still in motion. A white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon belonging to Governor of Ekiti state,

The post Photos: Governor Fayose’s Benz G-Wagon Car Completely Burnt Down On Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway In Lagos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

