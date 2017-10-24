Photos: Maina’s property sealed by EFCC in Kaduna

The EFCC Tuesday sealed six properties in Kaduna linked to the wanted Abdulrasheed Maina.

The properties are suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of crime.

The properties are a two storey commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a bungalow located on Katuru road, and four separate property located on Kano Road in Kawo new extension Kaduna.

The post Photos: Maina’s property sealed by EFCC in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

