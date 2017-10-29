Photos: Nigerian man wins 2017 BDBK German National Bodybuilding Championship

A Nigerian man, John Henry won the 2017 edition of BDBK German National Bodybuilding Championship. John is a native of Rivers state, Nigeria. He shared photos of his big achievement on Facebook. He wrote; “I can’t believe it! I am the #overall #winner of the #BDBK#German #National #Bodybuilding #championship!!! #gafit#gafitathlete“

The post Photos: Nigerian man wins 2017 BDBK German National Bodybuilding Championship appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

