Photos: Nollywood actor Uzoma Udolisa weds his US based wife

Nollywood actor, Uzoma Udolisa who has stared in many Nigerian movies such as Tragedy, Downfall of a man and many others, had a court wedding with his US-based wife. The couple had the ceremony on the 13th of October in the presence of family and friends and were both decked out in lovely white outfits.…

