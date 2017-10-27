Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos Of "Slay Kings" In Tight Pants At Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Hmmm, is here again. The maiden dry run of the 2017 Calabar Carnival tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party” was held last Saturday and the aftermath is still there for us to glance at. 
Photos emerging from the event show four young men wearing tight pants and green shirts, behaving and dancing like ladies as they pose for photograghs on the streets of Calabar.
See more pics below,,,,

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.