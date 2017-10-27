Photos Of "Slay Kings" In Tight Pants At Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival
Hmmm, is here again. The maiden dry run of the 2017 Calabar Carnival tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party” was held last Saturday and the aftermath is still there for us to glance at.
Photos emerging from the event show four young men wearing tight pants and green shirts, behaving and dancing like ladies as they pose for photograghs on the streets of Calabar.
See more pics below,,,,
