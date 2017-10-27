Anti-repeat presidential election protests held in London – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Anti-repeat presidential election protests held in London
The Standard
The Kenya High Commission in London on Thursday closed early as NASA supporters protested outside. This was the second time NASA supporters were holding a demonstration in London. ALSO READ: Repeat election exposes two faces of Kenya.
Kenyan embassy in London forced to close early as NASA supporters protest 'sham election'
Kenya: police must exercise restraint as tensions rise during election re-run
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!