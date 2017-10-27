Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-repeat presidential election protests held in London – The Standard

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Anti-repeat presidential election protests held in London
The Standard
The Kenya High Commission in London on Thursday closed early as NASA supporters protested outside. This was the second time NASA supporters were holding a demonstration in London. ALSO READ: Repeat election exposes two faces of Kenya.
Kenyan embassy in London forced to close early as NASA supporters protest 'sham election'TUKO.CO.KE
Kenya: police must exercise restraint as tensions rise during election re-runAmnesty International UK

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.