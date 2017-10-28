PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife attend wedding engagement of Saraki’s daughter – The News
PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife attend wedding engagement of Saraki's daughter
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, his wife & other dignitaries grace the Wedding Engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki's daughter Oluwatosin to Olatunde Olusanya earlier Saturday, 28, October in Lagos. Photos by NOVO ISIORO. Vice President …
