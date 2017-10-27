Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group

President Buhari with Mr Osita Okechukwu and Senator Ahmed Lawal as he receives in courtesy call National Committee of the Buhari Support Group in State House on 27th Oct 2017.

The post Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

