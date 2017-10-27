Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

President Buhari with Mr Osita Okechukwu and Senator Ahmed Lawal as he receives in courtesy call National Committee of the Buhari Support Group in State House on 27th Oct 2017.

The post Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

