Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Rapper Jidenna lands in Nigeria

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian-American singer Jidenna arrived Nigeria today October 24th to partake in the Heineken Live Your Music shows. He was spotted at an airport where he was heavily surrounded by his security details. Jidenna is an American hip-hop artiste with Nigerian roots, he was born to Tama Mobisson, a white accountant and Oliver Mobisson, A Nigerian…

The post Photos: Rapper Jidenna lands in Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.