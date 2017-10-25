Photos: Rapper Jidenna lands in Nigeria

Nigerian-American singer Jidenna arrived Nigeria today October 24th to partake in the Heineken Live Your Music shows. He was spotted at an airport where he was heavily surrounded by his security details. Jidenna is an American hip-hop artiste with Nigerian roots, he was born to Tama Mobisson, a white accountant and Oliver Mobisson, A Nigerian…

The post Photos: Rapper Jidenna lands in Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

