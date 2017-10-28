Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Saraki’s daughter weds

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The traditional wedding between Halimat Oluwatosin Saraki, daughter of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Mr Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, took place in Lagos,  Saturday, Pictures by Bunmi Azeez

From left: Alh. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, Alh. Aliko Dangote and Alh. Isa Ismail Funtua.
From left: Chief Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
The new couple, Mr and Mrs Olatunde Olukoya, cutting their wedding cake.
From right: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sanator Bukola Saraki, Mrs. Toyin Saraki and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

From left: Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Ali Modu Sheriff.

From left:Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, Olori Ojuolape Ojora, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi III, Olowo of Owo.
From left: Senator Ken Nnamani and Aremo Olusegun Osoba.
Omoba Adebola Olukoya, Groom’s father and his Mrs. Olatokunbo, groom’s mother

