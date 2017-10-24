Photos: Tekno and Falz hangout with Lagos State Governor Ambode at an event

Nigerian Singer, Tekno and multi-award winning rapper, Falz were seen hanging out with Lagos State Governor, Akinwummi Ambode at an event over the weekend. The two artistes posted the images on their personal Instagram accounts. Falz posted the photo and asked his Nigerian fans to suggest captions for the photo. While Tekno simply captioned the photo…

The post Photos: Tekno and Falz hangout with Lagos State Governor Ambode at an event appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

