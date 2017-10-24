Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Tekno and Falz hangout with Lagos State Governor Ambode at an event

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Singer, Tekno and multi-award winning rapper, Falz were seen hanging out with Lagos State Governor,  Akinwummi Ambode at an event over the weekend. The two artistes posted the images on their personal Instagram accounts. Falz posted the photo and asked his Nigerian fans to suggest captions for the photo. While Tekno simply captioned the photo…

