Phyno Has Finally Found His Look Alike (See photos)
Dbee is a popular radio presenter in Enugu state Nigeria (Sunrise Fm) , He’s also a singer and does much better in Nigerian music industry!! Recently he shared a photo he took with Phyno #Pacman via his social handle See below : Source: Naijaloaded
The post Phyno Has Finally Found His Look Alike (See photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!